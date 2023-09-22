MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The wife of the Marshall County Register of Deeds has pleaded guilty to theft related to falsified time sheets, the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office announced.

An investigation into the Register of Deeds office in Marshall County found that Ritaanee Weaver, who worked as a deputy in her husband, Dorris Wayne (DW) Weaver’s, office, received improper payments while being absent from work on three separate occasions, the Comptroller’s Office said. DW reportedly approved the falsified time sheets totaling $299.05 in unearned pay.

According to officials, Ritaanne traveled to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for a football game on Oct. 7, 2022, being paid for 7.5 hours; traveled to a conference with her husband but did not attend the actual conference and only went as the Register’s spouse on Nov. 9, 2022, being paid 7.5 hours for it; and did not report to work on Dec. 16, 2022, even though she was paid for 7.5 hours.

Investigators noted other questionable instances where Ritaanee was possibly paid for hours not worked, but they were unable to determine whether she was working during those times.

After meeting with investigators, Ritaanee resigned her position in March of this year, but she rescinded her resignation days later. Her husband approved both her original resignation and the rescinded resignation, according to the Comptroller’s office. She then resigned again on Aug. 30.

Based on the investigation, Ritaanee pleaded guilty to a criminal information charging her with one count of theft of property under $1,000 in the Marshall County Criminal Court.

“Although the register is responsible for approving employees’ timesheets in his office, he should have taken additional steps,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “The register should have had his chief deputy approve his wife’s timesheets to mitigate the conflict of interest.”

