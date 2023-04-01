MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Not only did Saturday morning’s strong winds and severe weather cause a train to derail in Marshall County, but it also left a number of homes with extensive damage.

News 2 spoke with one Chapel Hill neighbor who said he’s counting his blessings that he survived after the storm ripped through his home overnight.

“It was the worst thing ever, but thank God we survived,” said Rodney Reid of Chapel Hill. “That’s the main thing.”

According to Reid, he and his fiancé got out of their camper on Beasley Road right before tornadic storms tore up his street.

“We were in the camper, and it was getting really windy, it was pouring down rain hard, and the camper started to shake back and forth,” Reid recalled. “So I said, you know what, I think we’re going to go, me and my fiancé are going to go inside the milk barn. That’s about the safest place to go right now.”

Then, minutes later, he said he could hear a lot of noise flying around.

“I peaked out the window and my camper was gone. [The wind] picked up the camper, flipped it over a couple times, and it threw debris all the way down to the next house,” Reid said.

The camper was shredded to pieces while the roof on the barn behind it was completely torn off.

“There ain’t no way we could’ve survived that. I mean, the bedroom is up on top over where the fifth wheel is, and everything’s just destroyed,” Reid explained as he pointed toward what was left of the camper. “I mean, it’s scattered, everything, all the way to the next house down.”

Several other homes on Beasley Road were also damaged, as well as a barn.

Just up the road, Reid said his 92-year-old neighbor survived the storm without any injuries, even though half of her roof was ripped off while she was inside.

“It was horrible. It was just very scary,” Reid told News 2. “Never been in a tornado before.”

While their home is completely destroyed, Reid said he and his fiancé are lucky to be alive.

“I’m very thankful. I pray to the Lord,” he added.

After all, according to Reid, “Material things are replaceable, but not life.”