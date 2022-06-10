NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Marion County woman faces fraud and drug charges after allegedly using TennCare to defraud the system of prescription pills.

Susan Braziel, 35, is accused of using TennCare benefits to obtain a prescription for a controlled substance then sold the pills to an undercover agent.

Braziel was caught by a multi-agency effort between the 12th Judicial District Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, the Office of Inspector General announced.

“The Office of Inspector General is committed to establishing and maintaining partnerships with all of our city, county and state law enforcement agencies,” Inspector General Chad D. Holman said. “We provide our partners with tools for battling drug abuse in our communities through the TennCare fraud statutes that allow for enhanced charges against perpetrators.”

She was charged with one count of TennCare fraud and two counts of felonious sale and delivery of a controlled substance with intent to sell. The TennCare charge alone is a Class D felony.

The case is being prosecuted by District Attorney General Mike Taylor.