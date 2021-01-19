Manhunt underway in Williamson County for attempted murder suspect wearing ‘skull cap’

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are actively searching a field in Williamson County for an attempted murder suspect accused of leading deputies on a high-speed pursuit Tuesday morning.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said the manhunt for Leonard Beard, wanted on an attempted murder charge out of Maury County, was underway near Bethesda Road and Highway 431.

Deputies said Beard was at the Williamson County jail to bond someone out and was recognized as having warrants for his arrest. When authorities tried to arrest Beard, they said he got into his car and drove off, reaching speeds of approximately 100 miles per hour during a pursuit with law enforcement.

Beard reportedly crashed his vehicle and ran into a field in the area of Bethesda Road and Highway 431.

(Photo: WKRN)

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office described Beard as a 34-year-old man standing six-foot, one-inch tall and weighing about 165 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black skull cap and jeans.

Anyone who spots Beard is urged to call 911 immediately.