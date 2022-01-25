BETHPAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Sumner County are searching for a 19-year-old on the run.

Dillon Kirby, 19, is wanted in Sumner and Macon Counties for charges including kidnapping, aggravated burglary and theft over $10,000, among others.

Sumner County Chief Deputy Aaron Pickard says it is alleged Kirby was armed during some of these offenses and authorities believe he will try to steal a vehicle in the area.

He was last seen near Mt. Vernon Road and Whitson Road in Bethpage.

Authorities are asking residents to lock their doors and call the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office if they see any suspicious activity. You can reach them at (615) 451-3838.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is assisting the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office in the search.