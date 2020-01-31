Manhunt underway in Mt. Juliet for suspect accused of ramming Metro police cruisers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple agencies are searching in Mt. Juliet for the man accused of ramming Metro police cruisers in a Hermitage parking lot Friday morning.

Metro police responded around 10:30 a.m. to a possible shoplifting at Home Depot on Old Hickory Boulevard near Lebanon Pike. When officers arrived, they said they saw a man exit the store with a cart and place the items in a vehicle.

The officers then blocked the vehicle from the front and back, but said the driver reversed into one cruiser, then drove into another, disabling both. The driver fled into Mt. Juliet, but Metro police arrested a second person at the scene believed to be involved in the shoplifting.

Mt. Juliet police identified the driver as Matthew Rischbeck, a 25-year-old man from Old Hickory. After driving into Mt. Juliet, he was believed to have ditched the vehicle and run off in the area of Lebanon Road and Devonshire Drive.

Matthew Rischbeck

Rischbeck could be armed, investigators said.

Residents in the area of the manhunt were urged to remain secure inside their homes, as multiple officers, a helicopter and K-9 units search for Rischbeck.

Anyone who sees Rischbeck is urged to call 911 immediately.

