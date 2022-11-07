MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A manhunt is underway for a man who fled a traffic stop in Millersville late Sunday night.

The Millersville Police Department said just before 11 p.m. a Tennessee Highway Patrol unit conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 65 near the off-ramp at Bethel Road.

Officials say that’s when the suspect fled the scene on foot and took off toward the direction of Highway 31.

Millersville police say the suspect is a black man who is estimated to be in his 20s and has dreadlocks.

Officers say the man was wearing a white shirt, black sweatpants and no shoes. The suspect was handcuffed behind his back, according to officials.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol, Millersville police, Sumner County Sheriff’s Department and Robertson County Sheriff’s Department are all actively searching for the suspect.

Officials say if you see someone matching the suspect’s description, call 911 immediately.