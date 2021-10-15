Manhunt underway for suspect who dragged Perry County officer with vehicle

LOBELVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities from multiple counties have come together in pursuit of a man who injured a Perry County officer Friday night.

This all unfolded in Lobelville earlier Friday evening.

Officials say Investigator Jonathan Kelly was attempting to make an arrest when the driver of the vehicle, with the door open, put the car in reverse and dragged Kelly several feet.

Authorities were then led on a chase to I-40, where the suspect soon got off at Exit 148 and stopped about a mile east of the interstate.

Deputies from Perry, Humphreys and Hickman County are on scene with the Turney Center K-9 Unit assisting in the apprehension of the suspect.

The suspect is wanted in Humphreys County and Missouri. A female passenger has been taken into custody.

Officials say Kelly was taken to the Centerville ER, but he is expected to be okay.