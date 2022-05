ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are looking for an escaped inmate in Cheatham County.

The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Department said Ricky Roach escaped from the hospital in Ashland City while he was being treated.

Roach was reportedly serving time for violating his parole

There is currently a manhunt for Roach in Cheatham County.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or (615) 792-2098.