SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside a Bedford County home Tuesday evening.

Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation responded to the home in the 3100 block of Simms Road where a woman was found deceased inside the home. The TBI reported the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Bedford County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert late Tuesday for a reported suspect in the same area of the homicide.

The department advised residents should be on the lookout for an “armed and dangerous” slender Black man who was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and pants in the area of Simms Road and Henslee Road.

The victim’s identity or manner of death was not immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.