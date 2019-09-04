Manhunt underway after inmate mistakenly released from Davidson County jail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A manhunt is underway after an inmate housed at the Davidson County jail was mistakenly released.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday Roberto Josue Viera-Aybar was released Friday.

He was previously charged in connection with the murder of 26-year-old Luis Antonio Lopez, of Nashville. His body was found burned in the woods in Whitfield County, Georgia in 2017.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office has a press conference scheduled at 1 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.