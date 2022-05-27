FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A manhunt is underway after a suspect fired several shots during an assault in Franklin Thursday night.

Around 8 p.m., Franklin police said officers were called to the Short Court area after a woman was physically assaulted outside of a home. Officials said a suspect fired several amid the assault. No injuries were reported.

Joshua Gardner (Courtesy: Franklin Police Department)

Authorities are now searching for Joshua Gardner, 32. Police said he was last seen driving a white, older-model GMC Yukon with black rims.

Anyone with information on Gardner’s whereabouts is asked to call Franklin Police at (615) 794-2513.