FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A manhunt is underway after a suspect fired several shots during an assault in Franklin Thursday night.
Around 8 p.m., Franklin police said officers were called to the Short Court area after a woman was physically assaulted outside of a home. Officials said a suspect fired several amid the assault. No injuries were reported.
Authorities are now searching for Joshua Gardner, 32. Police said he was last seen driving a white, older-model GMC Yukon with black rims.
Anyone with information on Gardner’s whereabouts is asked to call Franklin Police at (615) 794-2513.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.