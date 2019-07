KUTTAWA, Ky. (WKRN) – Officials said a manhunt is underway for a dangerous felon in Kentucky.

Investigators say 30-year-old James L. McDowell was last seen of KY 810 South near Kuttawa, Ky on the northern shore of Lake Barkley.

McDowell described as a white male, standing six feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you see him, call 911.