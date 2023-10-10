COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Manchester man was arrested Monday after investigators said they connected him with an account that was sharing child sexual abuse material on the internet.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s (TBI) Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, along with the 14th Judicial District Attorney General, launched an investigation on Sept. 25 into allegations of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the TBI, an account user had been sending child sexual abuse material via an unspecified website.

During the course of the investigation, authorities developed information that they said led to the identification of 48-year-old Daniel Odell Gregory as the person behind the account.

TBI agents, along with deputies from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, tracked Gregory down on Monday, Oct. 9 and took him into custody.

He is charged with 11 counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and was booked into the Coffee County Jail on a $950,000 bond.