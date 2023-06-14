NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tens of thousands of fans from across the country are heading to Manchester this weekend for the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. Local law enforcement said they are making the necessary efforts to ensure the experience is a safe one for festivalgoers.

Traffic is a major priority as the area is prone to congestion as this event kicks off each year.

“We will try to maintain an open lane of traffic through Manchester during the festival time and minimize the amount of downtime anyone has that’s transitioning in our city, and we generally do a good job at this,” said Chief Bill Sipe with the Manchester Police Department.

Over the last several years, incidents including DUI arrests and traffic related deaths, have prompted changes to the safety elements of the festival and the traffic measures to get drivers to the event grounds. Last year, more than 100 citations were handed out by the Manchester Police Department alone. That doesn’t include state, county or federally issued citations.

“Right now, we definitely want to get everybody in safely, so we’re monitoring traffic as well as pedestrian traffic and we’re just asking that each of our motorists that are coming to the festival that they would recognize our officers who are working these intersections and may strict attention to their direction, and while they’re sitting in traffic if they would remain in their vehicles. This is to reduce the instances of accidents,” said Sipe.