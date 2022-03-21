MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials are responding to a structure fire Monday morning in Manchester.

The fire began around 6:15 a.m. at the Woodland Plaza strip mall off Hillsboro Boulevard. The Manchester Police Department said smoke from the fire has caused visibility issues throughout the area.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke, and as they began fighting the fire, officials said it broke through the roof. The Manchester Fire chief told News 2, it took over two hours to get the fire under control.

The fire is centered around a warehouse storage area for Toliver’s Pawn and Jewelry where larger items like vehicles and tires are stored. The fire chief said at least five businesses have been damaged, including Most Awesome Cleaning, Reese’s Genes Boutique, Top Rehab Services, and The Hair Kuttery.

Authorities had blocked off a few roads for some time, but Highway 41 or Hillsboro Boulevard has since re-opened.

There were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is still unknown.