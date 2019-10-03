Manchester mural honors cyber-bullied teen who took own life

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A couple is using a mural to help tell the story of a Coffee County Central High School student who ended his life after his family says he was relentlessly cyber-bullied over his sexuality.

The mural located at Foothill Crafts on Woodbury Highway is the work of Sarah Painter and her boyfriend Cosby Hayes.

(Photo: Sarah Painter)

The two said they wanted to honor 16-year-old Channing Smith, whose family says took his own life in September after being bullied on social media and outed by his classmates.

In an Instagram post showing off the mural, Painter said “[Channing’s] story is tragic“ but “it needs to be heard.”

Channing Smith

Painter told News 2 she and her boyfriend hope to put the finishing touches on the mural Thursday night.