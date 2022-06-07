MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) — No one was hurt following a house fire in Manchester.

It happened in the 1100 block of Remington Place Tuesday evening.

Once on the scene, crews found flames coming from the right side of the home.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in the back area of the home. Following more work, and help from the Tullahoma Fire Air Unit, crews were able to put out the remainder of the fire in the attic and hotspots.

Manchester police, Coffee County EMS, the Coffee County Communication Center, Tullahoma Fire and off-duty Manchester Fire crews assisted in the response.

The residents of the home were able to evacuate prior to crews arriving on the scene. The Red Cross is now assisting the displaced family.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.