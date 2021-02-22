Manager of Nashville hookah bar charged with violating public health orders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The manager of a Nashville hookah bar was arrested over the weekend after a warrant alleges she stayed open later than the city’s public health orders allow.

Officers responded around 1 a.m. Sunday to Ambrosia Hookah Bar Lounge on Ewing Drive, where they said they observed approximately 75 to 100 people leaving the business.

Nashville’s public health orders state all businesses that sell or allow the consumption of alcohol must be closed by midnight.

Police said they had already given a misdemeanor citation to the manager, Ambrosia Cruickshank for two prior incidents. They arrested her Sunday morning on a charge of violating the county board of health regulations.

Cruickshank was booked into the Metro jail and released a short time later on a $1,000 bond.