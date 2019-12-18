Man wounded in shooting at McMinnville apartment

WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man was shot in the head and face early Wednesday morning in McMinnville.

McMinnville police responded around 1:30 a.m. to Partridge Meadows Apartments on Oriel Drive, off Bybee Branch Road, where they said they located the shooting victim.

According to officers, the man was transported to Riverpark Hospital and was later transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center due to the severity of his injuries.

The ongoing investigation into the shooting involves the McMinnville Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office.

No other information was immediately released.

