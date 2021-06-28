Man wounded in shooting at Antioch apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after one person was wounded in a shooting at an Antioch apartment complex late Sunday night.

Officers responded just before 10:30 p.m. to reports of gunfire in the parking lot of the Preakness complex on Bell Road.

When police arrived, they said they located the shooting victim, who was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The extent of his injuries was not disclosed.

The male victim was shot by another male, who remained on the scene, according to detectives.

While the alleged shooter was seen in the back of a police cruiser, officers said they are investigating a claim of self-defense.

No additional information was immediately released about the ongoing investigation.