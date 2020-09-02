Man wounded in drive-by shooting at La Vergne home

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are searching for the gunman involved in a drive-by shooting in La Vergne early Wednesday morning.

La Vergne police said people inside of a black SUV fired several gunshots into a house on Lake Forest Drive around 1:30 a.m., striking a man inside the residence.

He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was stable, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the La Vergne Police Department at 615-793-7744 or Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP (7867).