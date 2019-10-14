Man wounded in Clarksville shooting; Circumstances, location unknown

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators in Clarksville are working to pinpoint the location of a shooting that wounded a man early Monday morning and determine a possible motive.

According to Clarksville police, a 30-year-old man showed up at his friend’s home on Oak Street around 4 a.m. with a gunshot wound to his stomach. The victim was driven to an EMS station on Providence Boulevard, then airlifted to a hospital in Nashville for treatment, officers said.

The victim was unable to provide any helpful information that could identify a gunman, the location of the shooting or the circumstances surrounding it, police explained.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Baker with the Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656, ext. 5151 or the Tipsline at 931-645-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at P3tips.com/591.