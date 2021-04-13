Man wounded in accidental shooting inside fitting room at McMinnville Walmart

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was rushed to a hospital after police said he accidentally shot himself while trying on pants inside of a dressing room at the McMinnville Walmart.

The shooting was reported Friday afternoon inside of the store on North Chancery Street.

McMinnville police said the man had entered a fitting room to try on pants, when his pistol fell out of his pocket, hit the floor and discharged, striking him in the leg.

The man was transported to Ascension Saint Thomas River Park Hospital in McMinnville with a bullet lodged in his leg, according to investigators.

An update on his condition was not immediately provided.

No other injuries were reported inside the store.

The incident remains under investigation by the McMinnville Police Department.