Man wounded in ‘accidental’ shooting at Lafayette Walmart

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lafayette police are investigating an apparent accidental shooting that wounded a man at Walmart Tuesday night.

Detectives said the man was handling a gun and accidentally fired it. He was struck by the bullet and transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries, but his condition was not immediately known, police explained.

Officers have not said if the shooting happened inside or outside of the business.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Lafayette Police Department.