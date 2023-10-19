SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A wanted man was taken into custody after leading authorities on a pursuit through multiple Middle Tennessee localities overnight.

Shortly after 12:15 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19, officials said the Sumner County Emergency Communication Center learned the Metro Nashville Police Department was “engaged in a vehicle pursuit” involving a silver Honda sedan.

According to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, the driver — identified as Johntrez London –had 14 active warrants, including one for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Metro police reported the vehicle was heading northbound on Interstate 65 toward Sumner County. The car exited I-65 onto Highway 31W and continued north through Millersville and White House, authorities said.

Upon learning this information, deputies said they set up and deployed spike strips on Highway 31W, disabling the suspect vehicle. However, London allegedly abandoned the car and ran off into a wood line.

Johntrez London (Source: Sumner County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office said it contacted the Sumner County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), which arrived on scene with a drone. Less than 15 minutes later, EMA employees reportedly led deputies towards London, who was taken into custody without incident.

“This is a prime example of multiple jurisdictions and agencies coming together to complete a mission. We are thankful for the great working relationship we have with all of the agencies surrounding Sumner County,” Chief Deputy Eric Craddock said. “Our patrol deputies along with an incredible inter-agency relationship with MNPD and Sumner County EMA, allowed this to situation come to a successful resolution. Our deputies have a passion for public safety and this is a great example of their tenacity to deter criminal activity in Sumner County.”

There is no word on what charges London is facing in connection with this overnight incident.