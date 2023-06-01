MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man wanted out of Nashville and Rutherford County was arrested in Mt. Juliet following a hit-and-run crash.

According to Mt. Juliet police, the crash happened Thursday evening in the area of Old Pleasant Grove Road.

Investigators later reportedly found the suspect hiding inside the women’s restroom of the Cheddar’s restaurant.

Once in custody, officers determined the suspect was wanted out of Nashville and Rutherford County.

He was wanted in Nashville on two felony warrants for probation violation after originally being charged with possession of cocaine. His Rutherford County charges include robbery, reckless endangerment, child abuse, possession of a weapon by a felon, theft up to $1,000, violation of a protection order, criminal impersonation, evading arrest, and two counts of leaving the scene of a crash.