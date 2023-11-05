HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A wanted man was taken into custody after authorities reportedly found him hiding inside a Hickman County home.

According to a Facebook post by the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Nov. 3, the Criminal Investigation Division learned 29-year-old Michael Tyler Coen was staying in a house at the intersection of Columbia Avenue and Water Road.

When detectives arrived at the home in question, they not only saw a woman and a small child outside, but they also saw and heard a man inside, even though the woman denied that anyone was in the house, officials said.

Authorities reported they called in additional units, so members of the Centerville Police Department and the sheriff’s office quickly surrounded the house. A search warrant was also issued for the home.

According to the sheriff’s office, law enforcement gave Coen multiple commands to exit the house, but he refused to come out, so the Special Response Team went inside and found the man hiding in an upstairs bedroom.

Officials said Coen eventually gave himself up and was brought to the Hickman County Jail for processing. The woman outside the house was reportedly charged and transported to the jail, as well, but there is no word on the charges filed against Coen or the woman.

Authorities said Coen was wanted for multiple felony warrants. The most recent warrant was from the week before the arrest, when he allegedly fled from deputies in a stolen vehicle on Highway 7 and escaped by running into the woods.

“A special thanks to all involved, Centerville Police Department, Hickman County EMS, Centerville Fire Department and the citizens who have provided tips as Coen had the community (Hwy7 area and Centerville) on high alert,” the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office wrote.

If you know of any person or residence “providing safe haven for criminals or criminal activity in general,” officials urge you to notify the sheriff’s office.