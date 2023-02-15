MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — A driver who reportedly ran off after a box truck flipped in Mt. Juliet has been taken into custody, authorities announced Wednesday morning.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department tweeted at 10:51 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15 that the crash took place on Pleasant Grove Road near Triple Crown.

According to police, the driver fled the scene of the crash, with officials saying he could be in the area around Mt. Juliet Road and I-40.

Then, just before noon, the department posted that the suspect was found and arrested behind Longhorn Steakhouse.

Officials said a citizen, who was notified about the search via MJAlert, reported seeing the driver enter the nearby woods.

While authorities have yet to release the suspect’sidentity, they did say he was a wanted person out of Indiana.

No additional information has been released about this incident.