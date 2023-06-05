SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are working to locate a man accused of touching himself inappropriately at a pool in Gallatin.

The incident happened at the Gallatin Civic Center pool on May 29.

(Courtesy: Gallatin Police Department)

Gallatin police reported the man went to the outdoor pool and paid to enter. He laid next to a female and reportedly stared at her until she felt uncomfortable.

She then moved across the pool to a different chair. Officials said he also switched seats to one next to her a few moments later.

The man was seen on video staring at the female and touching himself inappropriately, according to Gallatin police.

The female made contact with the staff, who advised the man to leave before any officers arrive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact jperry@gallatinpd.org or call 615-452-1313 ext. 3201.