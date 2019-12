MT. JULET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mt. Juliet Police arrested a man Saturday who was wanted out of Franklin for firing a gun at his estranged wife.

Mt. Juliet police say they arrested Gabriel Jordan thanks to a test automated license plate recognition camera.

Franklin Police have been looking for him since Friday night.

They say he shot at his estranged wife outside a business on Seaboard lane, but she was not injured.

We are told he is in custody now and will be transferred back to Franklin.