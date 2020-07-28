Man wanted for questioning in disappearance of Cheatham County sisters

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for two young sisters believed to be on the run with a 29-year-old man.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page Monday night, deputies stated the two young girls, ages 12 and 13, were likely with Jason Crutchfield. Their names were not immediately released.

Jason Crutchfield (Courtesy: Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office said Crutchfield gave “incriminating statements” about the disappearance of the sisters and “needs to be located and questioned.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the three is urged to contact the Cheatham County dispatch center at 615-792-2098.