HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One week after a deadly shooting and police chase that stretched from Hendersonville to Nashville, authorities announced the remaining suspect was taken into custody.

According to the Hendersonville Police Department, officers were sent to the area of West Main Street at Old Shackle Island Road at approximately 1:22 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8 to investigate a shooting.

The victim, 21-year-old Mark McCord Jr., was brought to Hendersonville Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, officials said.

Three suspects reportedly got into a white Chevrolet Equinox, with a getaway driver waiting for them several blocks away, and fled the scene.

Police said they pursued the vehicle into Davidson County before two suspects bailed from the car on Weakley Avenue near Brick Church Pike, which drew members of the Metro Nashville Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol to the scene to help search.

According to authorities, three of the four suspects — identified as 21-year-old Quentin Taylor, 20-year-old Dominic Smith, and 26-year-old Indyja Mitchell — were captured the same day as the incident. Taylor and Smith both face charges for first-degree murder and evading arrest while Mitchell faces various traffic-related charges.

However, a fourth suspect, 31-year-old Woodrow Sales Jr. of Nashville, was still on the loose at the time, officials said.

Then, on Wednesday, Feb. 15, Sales reportedly surrendered to police.

Authorities said they served Sales’ warrants for first-degree murder and evading arrest. He was then brought to the Sumner County Jail before his hearing in Sumner County General Sessions Court.

Meanwhile, police are still encouraging anyone with information about last week’s shooting and pursuit to call Detective Denning at 615-264-5303, the Hendersonville Police Department at 615-822-1111, or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.