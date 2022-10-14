HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Deputies in Henry County are trying to track down an “armed and dangerous” man accused of assaulting two women on Thursday.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said a call came in shortly before 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 about a domestic assault in the 5600 block of Old Paris Murray Road.

When authorities arrived at the scene, one of the victims met them in the yard and told them Billy Spencer assaulted them, adding that he was armed with possibly two handguns.

According to officials, Spencer was believed to have barricaded himself inside a bedroom. Deputies tried to get him out of the home, but heard no response.

Eventually, authorities said they entered the house, but they discovered Spencer had left before law enforcement arrived.

The sheriff’s office reportedly has warrants for Spencer’s arrest for charges of domestic assault, assault, elder abuse, and interference of an emergency call.

If you have any contact with Spencer, you are asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 731-641-0250.