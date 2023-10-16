RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are working to identify a man who exposed himself to an employee at a store in Smyrna.

Smyrna police reported a man exposed himself to the employee at the Family Dollar on Lowry Street on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

(Courtesy: Smyrna Police Department)

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Hannah at 615-267-5146 or stephen.hannah@townofsmyrna.org.