CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man wanted for the death of a Putnam County child is believed to be in Ashland City.

The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office said 22-year-old Ashton Cole Sensing is wanted by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the U.S. Marshals Service. He is believed to be in the Ashland City area.

Authorities said Sensing is 5’11” and weighs 220 pounds. He also has brown hair and brown eyes and may have a beard.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, Dec. 2, deputies received a call regarding an unresponsive 2-year-old child. After deputies arrived, the child was transported to Cookeville Regional Medical Center before being taken to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt a short time later.

At Vanderbilt, it was determined the child had suffered a “major traumatic brain injury.” On Tuesday, Dec. 5, the child died from those injuries, according to investigators.

Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris said the investigation revealed the child was in Sensing’s care at the time the injuries were suffered. Sensing is wanted on two outstanding warrants – one for first degree murder and one for aggravated child abuse.

Anyone with information on Sensing’s whereabouts is asked to call the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at 931-646-1411 or Cheatham County Dispatch at 615-792-2098.