NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tennessee Most Wanted suspect was arrested Tuesday night in Nashville.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Robert Fletcher, 40, was wanted for criminal homicide out of Benton County and a $7,500 reward was offered for information leading to his arrest.

Robert Fletcher (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, the TBI announced Fletcher was taken into custody in Nashville.

No other information was released.