PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man wanted for assaulting a Putnam County deputy was taken into custody on Sunday, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said deputies observed Joshua Daved George around a closed business on Jackson Street on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Officials say at the time, George had an active warrant out for his arrest in Jackson County. According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, George ran away as deputies tried to arrest him.

George reportedly resisted arrest and violently assaulted one deputy before fleeing again.

The sheriff’s office said George had previously faced multiple charges of battery on law enforcement, and recently spent time in prison in Florida for the same kind of offenses.

On Sunday, Feb. 5, deputies located George who began fleeing on a bicycle, but was ultimately arrested near Big R on Jefferson Avenue.

Sheriff Eddie Farris issued a statement thanking the deputies and community for information that led to George’s arrests.

“I am proud of the deputies hard work and dedication in locating and arresting Joshua Daved George,” said Sheriff Farris, “Thank you to all the citizens who called in with information on the whereabouts of Mr. George.”

George was charged with aggravated assault against a first responder, two counts of

resisting arrest and two counts of evading arrest.

George has a bond set at $21,000 and is expected to appear in court on March 26.