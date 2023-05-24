BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Brentwood bank Wednesday afternoon.

According to Brentwood police, the man went into the Pinnacle Bank located in the 100 block of Franklin Road, handed the teller a bag, and demanded money. No weapon was seen during the incident.

The man was reportedly wearing a blue sweatshirt and a red bicycle helmet.

He left the bank on foot and went east toward the railroad tracks, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI’s Nashville Office at 615-232-7500.