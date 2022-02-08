GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man wanted in Davidson County was recently taken into custody at a Goodlettsville hotel after police said he was threatening people with an axe.

A warrant stated officers were called to the hotel located at 809 Wren Road after they received reports of a man with an axe threatening to decapitate people. When police arrived, they found Timothy Scott, 20. When officials patted him down, they said a small baggie of meth fell out of his jacket.

A search was then conducted, which is when police said they found black tar heroin, marijuana, and a pipe on him. Inside his bag, police said they seized a dry yellow powder that Scott reportedly told them was soap suds he uses to sprinkle over marijuana when smokes it.

Police then learned Scott had two warrants out of Davidson County and took him into custody.