Police: Gas station cashier threatened with box-cutter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–Metro Police said a man used a box-cutter to threaten a cashier at a gas station in Midtown.

The incident happened last Thursday at the Kwik Sak along West End Avenue.

According to court documents, Donald Bennett was arrested Saturday evening and charged with aggravated assault.

Investigators said the incident stemmed from an argument over the price of food.

The victim said during the argument, Bennett threatened him with the box-cutter.

Police said the victim threw water on Bennett and wrestled the weapon away.

Bennett was found nearby by police.

Officers said he has a history of causing disturbances in the area.