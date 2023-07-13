COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people have been arrested for allegedly posting racist fliers around Columbia.

The Columbia Police Department said on Thursday afternoon, a 38-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested and charged. Investigators are now trying to determine if the two individuals acted alone or if others were involved.

On Sunday, July 9, Ku Klux Klan recruiting fliers were found posted on the marquees of three African American churches.

According to the Associated Press, the Old Glory Knights also left fliers on the steps of a mostly Black church in Mississippi about six weeks ago. The Southern Poverty Law Center described the Old Glory Knights as a fairly new chapter of the KKK, forming in the past year.

On Thursday, TN Rep. Scott Cepicky (R-Culleoka), issued the following statement in response to reports of racist propaganda and criminal trespassing being reported in Maury County.

“I am deeply disturbed by the vile actions of outsiders who have attempted to intimidate and threaten members of our community. This group does not represent Maury County nor the shared values that bring us together. Racism is a repulsive ideology that we will not tolerate. Next session, I will draft legislation to increase punishment for criminal trespassing as well as hate crimes in Tennessee. I strongly encourage anyone with information about these events to contact the Columbia Police Department.”