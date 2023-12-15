HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is facing multiple charges — including domestic assault and reckless endangerment — after reportedly leading authorities on a pursuit through two Middle Tennessee counties.

According to the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15 about a “possible rolling domestic situation with a victim being held against her will” in the Spotlight Road area.

Officials said a sergeant saw the vehicle turning off Spotlight Road onto Highway 100 and tried to perform a traffic stop, but the suspect took off, leading deputies on a chase.

The pursuit reportedly ended on Highway 7 at Natchez Trace in Maury County, where the vehicle drove through a ditch and skidded out of control onto Old Natchez Trace Road.

Authorities said the suspect — identified as 34-year-old Jesse Waller — got out of the driver’s side of the vehicle and refused the deputies’ commands. However, he was eventually taken into custody and brought to the sheriff’s office.

Meanwhile, the victim, who was unharmed, was safely removed from the situation, according to officials.

Authorities said Waller has several warrants for his arrest from multiple counties for his arrest. He is currently facing a number of felony charges, including evading arrest by motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and domestic assault.

“Waller is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law,” the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media Friday night.