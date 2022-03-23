NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A crime stoppers tip helped Metro police and Hopkinsville police arrest Isaiah Kamaree Burr, 20, for attempted criminal homicide and other charges. He was found at his mother’s house.

Burr is suspected of shooting Chayna Sherill, 20, and leaving her at a Bank of America branch on Dickerson Pike. Police believe he met Sherill on a popular dating app for African Americans.

According to Metro police, Sherill crashed a white 2014 Chevrolet Cruz into the bank. Witnesses told police they then saw a man get out the driver’s rear side of the vehicle and pull her out. He then left the area with a backpack.

Police tell News 2 Sherill was unresponsive as she was taken to the hospital. Doctors then discovered a gunshot wound to her head; she is currently on life support at a local hospital.

Burr is believed to have lured other women to rob, which police say they are currently investigating.

Online dating experts advise everyone to be very cautious when meeting strangers online.

“Meeting at a Starbucks or a bookstore is a good place to meet someone for the first time,” Cathy Gurley, non-profit CEO of You Have the Power says. “You want to make sure there are a lot of people that will catch on in case something is amiss.”

Gurley also spoke about red flags when talking to someone online. One of the biggest red flags is if they ask you for money or act very distant when you ask to see them.

