Man suffers life-threatening injuries after crash in Downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A crash in Downtown Nashville Saturday afternoon sent one man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police responded to the call at 13th Avenue S. and McGavock Street in Downtown Nashville.

Officers said a Toyota was stopped at the red light and a Nissan truck traveling north on 13th Ave. S and struck the rear of the Toyota. The Nissan came to rest on the left side of the Toyota.

Officials said the driver of the Nissan appeared to be having a medical episode after the impact of the crash. He was transported to the hospital where his condition was considered to be life-threatening.

The driver of the Toyota suffered no serious injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

Identities have not been released.

