Man stabbed trying to protect woman at Hermitage gas station

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crystal Haddock says a quick trip to the gas station turned into a violent stabbing at the Mapco on Old Hickory Boulevard Tuesday night.

“I just wish that it wouldn’t have happened,” Haddock said.

Haddock was getting gas around 10 p.m. when she says a man, who police say was drunk, asked her for money.

“He wanted me to buy him a beer or give him some money to buy him a beer,” she said.

Haddock said “no” and says the man started cursing at her.

A man nearby rushed over to help.

“He was like, ‘hey, hey, hey,'” Haddock recalled. ” ‘Stop talking to her like that.'”

Haddock says that’s when the suspect charged at her.

The Good Samaritan stepped in front of her but was stabbed.

“He stood up,” she said. “He risked his life. He didn’t know he had a knife. He didn’t know what he had. He could have had a gun and shot him.”

Haddock, a mother of four, now wants to find the victim who she calls a “hero.”

“I would love to buy him dinner or whatever he needs,” she said. “I would love to do it cause he stood up for me.”

Metro police are investigating but haven’t made any arrests.

The man who rushed in to help was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.