Man stabbed in head during argument at Antioch home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the head during an argument at a home in Antioch early Friday morning.

Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to a reported stabbing at a residence on Denise Drive.

When police arrived, they said they determined a man was stabbed by his live-in girlfriend. She told officers he pulled a gun on her during an argument, so she grabbed a knife and stabbed him in the head.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries, but was expected to survive, according to police.

Detectives have not said if his girlfriend will be charged.