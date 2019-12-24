Man sought in fatal Midtown stabbing added to state’s ‘Most Wanted’ list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The 23-year-old man suspected of fatally stabbing two young men outside of a Midtown bar over the weekend is now one of the state’s most sought-after suspects.

Michael Mosley was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s “Most Wanted” list early Tuesday morning. He is wanted on two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide in connection with a deadly stabbing outside the Dogwood Nashville on Division Street.

According to Metro police, Mosley stabbed three people outside of the bar around 3 a.m. Saturday. Two of the victims, Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni, III, 21, did not survive their injuries. A third man, A.J. Bethurum, suffered wounds to his arm and eye, but was expected to recover.

Police explained the incident began when Mosley made “an unwanted advancement” toward a female friend of the victims inside the bar. The three victims reportedly intervened to help the woman and were later stabbed outside.

At the time of the fatal stabbing, investigators said Mosley was free on a $5,000 bond after attacking a 37-year-old woman at the Walmart on Charlotte Pike in December 2018.

Michael Mosley (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Mosley, who has an extensive criminal history in Nashville and Cheatham County, was last known to live in Pegram.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND.

Here are additional mug shots of Michael Mosely, the latest attention to the TBI MOST WANTED list, wanted out of Nashville. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Seen him or know where he is? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND! pic.twitter.com/OfybO5R09d — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 24, 2019

