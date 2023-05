MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Investigators with the Mt. Juliet Fire Department are searching for a man who allegedly vandalized one of their fire stations.

The fire department said the suspect broke into Station 2 on N. Greenhill Road just before 3 a.m. Thursday and vandalized the property.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at 615-754-2550.