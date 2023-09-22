FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Franklin are searching for a man who reportedly used stolen credit cards to make purchases in Cool Springs.

According to police, the man stole a Sam’s Club shopper’s wallet out of her purse and then used her stolen credit cards to buy thousands of dollars worth of items in Cool Springs before the shopper ever realized her wallet was missing.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by clicking here.

Police also shared surveillance video Friday of a suspect who reportedly stole $1,500 worth of Lego sets. Anyone with information on that incident should call Crime Stoppers at the number above.